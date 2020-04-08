Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Trading 6.8% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.38, 223,668 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 367,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.74%.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93.

In other news, Director Lloyd Wennlund acquired 4,200 shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

