Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Stock Price Up 5.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.72, approximately 103,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 108,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $223,940.76. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 390,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,054.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $3,174,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 33,144 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 57,086 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

