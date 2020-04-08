Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading 5.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) traded up 5.5% on Monday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $129.00 to $131.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $126.39 and last traded at $126.07, 15,787,208 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 67% from the average session volume of 9,452,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.48.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra cut their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.41.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $338.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

About Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

