Hyatt Hotels Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 5,647 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 571% compared to the typical volume of 842 call options.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $111,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,245.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $360,309.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $620,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on H. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $88.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $89.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

