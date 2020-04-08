Hyatt Hotels Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 5,647 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 571% compared to the typical volume of 842 call options.
Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.44.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $111,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,245.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $360,309.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $620,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have weighed in on H. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $88.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $89.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.
About Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.
