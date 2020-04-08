Traders Buy High Volume of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:DBA)

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,456 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 520% compared to the typical volume of 396 call options.

DBA stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $16.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBA. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,704,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 378.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

