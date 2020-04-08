21Vianet Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VNET)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 639 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 813% compared to the average volume of 70 put options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNET. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. 21Vianet Group has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.68 and a beta of 0.23.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $150.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

