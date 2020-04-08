Discovery Communications Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 6,142 put options on the company. This is an increase of 731% compared to the typical volume of 739 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.58. Discovery Communications has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $33.65.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Discovery Communications will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 130,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.