Centrica (LON:CNA) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada downgraded the stock to an underperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada now has a GBX 33 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 85. Centrica traded as low as GBX 30.59 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 32.69 ($0.43), with a volume of 6327095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.48 ($0.41).

CNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 76 ($1.00) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90.40 ($1.19) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 68.37 ($0.90).

Get Centrica alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Centrica (LON:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 7.30 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.30 ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Centrica PLC will post 1258.1932799 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.28%.

About Centrica (LON:CNA)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.