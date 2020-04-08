ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Shares Up 6.3% on Insider Buying Activity

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) shares shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $8.09, 161,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,033,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Specifically, CFO James R. Mountain purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Ulm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 154,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,561.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $263,015. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The stock has a market cap of $369.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 70.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,509,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,986,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after buying an additional 113,818 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.