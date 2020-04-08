Union Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:LATNU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 15th

Union Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:LATNU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 15th. Union Acquisition Corp. II had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 18th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

LATNU opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LATNU. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $1,019,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $1,529,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $1,530,000.

Union Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

