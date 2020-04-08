Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Trading Up 1.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $29.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Easterly Government Properties traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.22, approximately 38,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,187,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

In related news, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 15,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $382,099.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $1,026,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,571.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,180. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,007,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,354,000 after purchasing an additional 308,954 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 16.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 105.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter worth $562,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.60 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

