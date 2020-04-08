Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Trading Up 1.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $29.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Easterly Government Properties traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.22, approximately 38,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,187,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on DEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.
In related news, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 15,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $382,099.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $1,026,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,571.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,180. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.60 and a beta of 0.43.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (NYSE:DEA)
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
