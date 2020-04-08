Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Shares Up 2.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) shot up 2.5% on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $101.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Allstate traded as high as $94.63 and last traded at $95.86, 148,901 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,109,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.52.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 5,740.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.63.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

About Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

