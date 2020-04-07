Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $48.56 Million Stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,559 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $48,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Discovery Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 133,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Discovery Communications by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 135,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Discovery Communications by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.51.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Discovery Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $621,014.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Discovery Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

