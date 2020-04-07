Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 514,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,648,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.05% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $132.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.62. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $179.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Cfra upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.72.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $7,385,310.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,186,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL)

