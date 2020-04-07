Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $9.21 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $988,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,695,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $779,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 384,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $93.58 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.84 and its 200-day moving average is $130.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.24.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.38%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.06.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $307,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $4,513,453.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,381 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

