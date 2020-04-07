Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) had its target price decreased by Lake Street Capital from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

CSII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.17.

CSII opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average is $44.15. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 20.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 215,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 36,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

