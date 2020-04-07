Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 125,793 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 891,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 431,425 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,619,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,723,000 after purchasing an additional 422,630 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $7,164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,299,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,674,000 after purchasing an additional 290,440 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,526,000 after purchasing an additional 280,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASB. TheStreet cut Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

In other news, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $92,250.00. Also, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,170. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Associated Banc Corp has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

