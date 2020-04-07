Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,470 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $46,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,581,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,064,000 after buying an additional 662,647 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,858,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after buying an additional 228,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

