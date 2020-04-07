Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $46,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,931,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Watsco by 12,907.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 106,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 105,584 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,602,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,684,000 after purchasing an additional 95,549 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Watsco by 2,803.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 66,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 118,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after purchasing an additional 47,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO opened at $153.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.73. Watsco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $186.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.64.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.46%.

WSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.67.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

