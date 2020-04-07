Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 1,938 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $134.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.67 and its 200 day moving average is $168.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

