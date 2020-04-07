Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dell were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DELL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dell by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,640,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,485,000 after buying an additional 2,289,395 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Dell by 3,635,585.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,551,000 after buying an additional 1,781,437 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell by 1,022.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,522,000 after buying an additional 1,338,686 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Dell by 16,951.1% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 837,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,041,000 after purchasing an additional 832,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dell in the fourth quarter worth $27,402,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Dell from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on shares of Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

In other Dell news, CEO Michael S. Dell bought 361,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,385,475.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,652,259.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $121,850.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 336,617 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,646 over the last 90 days. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DELL opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average of $48.49. Dell Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 217.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.