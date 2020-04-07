Profund Advisors LLC Has $208,000 Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Stepan by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stepan by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Stepan by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stepan by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David Kabbes acquired 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.67 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.74. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,041.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Stepan in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Stepan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

SCL stock opened at $93.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stepan has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $105.87.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $444.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.45 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.55%. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

