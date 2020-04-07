Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.69 and its 200-day moving average is $88.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.80.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKI. Citigroup cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.56.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $171,000.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

