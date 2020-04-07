Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CORT stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.23. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.85 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CORT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

