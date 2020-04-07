Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,848 Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,981,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,003,000 after buying an additional 824,025 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 354,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after buying an additional 29,386 shares in the last quarter.

BDC stock opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $62.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.56.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Belden from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

