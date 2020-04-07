Mason Street Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 45,552 FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FGL during the 1st quarter worth about $898,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FGL by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FGL by 233.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 138,394 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of FGL by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 123,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 30,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of FGL during the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FG opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. FGL Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.00 million. FGL had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 14.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FGL Holdings will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. FGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FG. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FGL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of FGL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of FGL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

