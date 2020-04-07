Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,796,290 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $76,009,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.47% of Deutsche Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. Deutsche Bank AG has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank AG will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DB. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

