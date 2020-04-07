Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,786,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,635 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $47,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 55,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 89,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 628.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 198,556 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $3,322,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. Pure Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

