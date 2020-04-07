Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,653 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.18% of NuVasive worth $47,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth about $76,528,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NuVasive by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 887,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,642,000 after buying an additional 77,925 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,586,000 after buying an additional 20,161 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SVB Leerink raised shares of NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average is $68.29. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other NuVasive news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

