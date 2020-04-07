Norges Bank Takes Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 989,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,528,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.90% of NuVasive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUVA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NuVasive from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NuVasive from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Shares of NUVA opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

