Norges Bank Invests $78.99 Million in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,065,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,985,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $70,156,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Docusign by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,425,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,610,000 after acquiring an additional 795,212 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Docusign by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 767,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,901,000 after acquiring an additional 357,875 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Docusign by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,019,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,776,000 after acquiring an additional 263,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after buying an additional 213,839 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCU opened at $90.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.00. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $98.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Docusign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

In other Docusign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $54,559,848.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,797. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $29,266,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,468,652 shares of company stock worth $115,758,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

