Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92,510 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.11% of Southwest Gas worth $46,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.69 per share, with a total value of $161,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,074.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.57 per share, with a total value of $105,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,270.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,350. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $92.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $848.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.33%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

