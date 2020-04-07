Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Clean Harbors worth $8,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,877,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,007,000 after purchasing an additional 106,633 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 617,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,922,000 after purchasing an additional 31,834 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 577,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,881,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Speights acquired 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.15 per share, with a total value of $49,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,632.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 2,461 shares of company stock worth $99,969 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

NYSE CLH opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.69. Clean Harbors Inc has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

