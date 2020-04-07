Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Clorox worth $46,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $184,037,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,177,000 after acquiring an additional 55,499 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX opened at $181.38 on Tuesday. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $214.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.17.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

