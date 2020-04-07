Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 459,674 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,121,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 459,674 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.77% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $49,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.
Shares of BDN stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $16.25.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.
BDN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.07.
About Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.
Featured Story: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.