Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 516,712 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,823,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 516,712 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $49,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COG. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COG stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

COG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra reduced their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

