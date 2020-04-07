Man Group plc Reduces Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,426 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Atlas Principals LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,978,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 566,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $24,255,661.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.50.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.