Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Position in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,621 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 16,697 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 4,714.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 93,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 91,172 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 3,205.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 247,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after buying an additional 239,628 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after buying an additional 33,513 shares during the period. 7.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CIB. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HSBC upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Bancolombia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bancolombia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Bancolombia SA has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.14.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). Bancolombia had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Bancolombia SA will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.4632 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous — dividend of $0.32. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

