Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 63,547 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 63,547 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.28. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $114.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

