Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $7,114,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 59.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 934,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,455,000 after buying an additional 347,373 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $400,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.10. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

