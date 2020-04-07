Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Mattel by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000.

Shares of MAT opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. Mattel Inc has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mattel Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAT. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra raised their price target on Mattel from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

