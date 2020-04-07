Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Stock Position Reduced by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,244,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

