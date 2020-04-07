Global Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 113.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FANG opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average of $74.28. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,199.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

