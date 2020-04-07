Global Trust Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 87.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,829 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,072,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,222,326,000 after acquiring an additional 610,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $82.73 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $140.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average is $83.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

