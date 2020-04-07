Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Corporate Office Properties Trust to a sell rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.27.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.31%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $49,537.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 146,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,561.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,568 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,392.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 145,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

