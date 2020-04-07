Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BAYN. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €81.18 ($94.39).

FRA:BAYN opened at €57.96 ($67.40) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €67.58. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

