Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BAYN. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €81.18 ($94.39).

FRA:BAYN opened at €57.96 ($67.40) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €67.58. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Analyst Recommendations for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bayer Given a €105.00 Price Target at Baader Bank
Bayer Given a €105.00 Price Target at Baader Bank
Associated Banc Shares Up 7.6%
Associated Banc Shares Up 7.6%
Brenntag Given a €45.00 Price Target at Baader Bank
Brenntag Given a €45.00 Price Target at Baader Bank
Norges Bank Takes Position in Bruker Co.
Norges Bank Takes Position in Bruker Co.
Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in Pentair PLC
Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in Pentair PLC
Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Penumbra Inc
Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Penumbra Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report