Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Shares Up 7.6%

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) shares shot up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.41 and last traded at $12.35, 1,543,802 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 1,536,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James raised Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,358.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Insiders bought 27,000 shares of company stock worth $432,170 in the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after buying an additional 38,022 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 235,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 85,707 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 150,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 32,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,749,000 after acquiring an additional 117,341 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

