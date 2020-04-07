Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BNR. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €46.31 ($53.85).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €38.04 ($44.23) on Monday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($65.41). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €45.12.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.