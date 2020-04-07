Norges Bank Takes Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,517,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,325,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.99% of Bruker as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,599,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,867 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,660,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,625,000 after buying an additional 43,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,270,000 after buying an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bruker by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,332,000 after buying an additional 37,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,067,000 after buying an additional 138,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Bruker from to in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bruker from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

