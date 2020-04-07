Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,737,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,705,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.03% of Pentair at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after purchasing an additional 657,261 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $788,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.84. Pentair PLC has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

